Police forces agree Hillsborough cover-up compensation for 601 victims
Published
Two police forces have agreed to pay damages to more than 600 people after a cover-up following the Hillsborough disaster, lawyers have said.Full Article
Published
Two police forces have agreed to pay damages to more than 600 people after a cover-up following the Hillsborough disaster, lawyers have said.Full Article
Two police forces have agreed to pay damages to more than 600 survivors and family members following a cover-up of the Hillsborough..