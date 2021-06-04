Deal with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein to drive down cheese export tariffs
Published
Tariffs of up to 277% on cheese exported from the UK are set to be cut after a new trade deal was signed with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.Full Article
Published
Tariffs of up to 277% on cheese exported from the UK are set to be cut after a new trade deal was signed with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.Full Article
Agreement, which also includes Iceland and Liechtenstein, not as thorough as their accord with EU