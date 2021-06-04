Premiership: Northampton Saints v Exeter Chiefs (Sun)
Published
BBC Local News: Northamptonshire -- Team news as Northampton Saints host Exeter Chiefs in Sunday's Premiership fixture at Franklin's Gardens (15:00 BST).Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Northamptonshire -- Team news as Northampton Saints host Exeter Chiefs in Sunday's Premiership fixture at Franklin's Gardens (15:00 BST).Full Article
Exeter Chiefs won 29-26 against Northampton Saints in Round 21 of the 2020/21 Gallagher Premiership