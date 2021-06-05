Barnes' portrait captures his 'happy place' and was one of many produced across the UK to celebrate The National Lottery Open Week National Lottery Cinema WeekendFull Article
John Barnes in 'happy place' part of new portrait series
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
John Barnes back at his 'happy place' for portrait series
Barnes' portrait captures his 'happy place' and was one of many produced across the UK to celebrate The National Lottery Open Week..
Hull Daily Mail