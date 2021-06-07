Logan Paul lasts the distance against Mayweather in exhibition boxing match
Floyd Mayweather Jr outclassed Logan Paul in the boxing ring but could not stop the YouTube personality inside the distance.Full Article
Logan Paul is weighing in after the world watched his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather. The 26-year-old YouTube personality..
Mayweather and YouTube personality Logan Paul faced each other in an exhibition bout in Miami, Florida