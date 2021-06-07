Prince Harry and Meghan Markle named their newborn daughter after a nickname used for Her Majesty.Full Article
Why no-one in Royal Family has called the Queen 'Lilibet' for months
Kent and Sussex Courier0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle didn't ask Queen to use Lilibet name, palace source claims
Page Six
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle didn't ask Queen to use Lilibet name, palace source claims
Duke of Sussex discussed daughter's name plan with grandmother Queen Elizabeth
Bang Media International Limited
More coverage
Harry and Meghan's baby: The story behind the name
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Lilibet – the Queen’s family nickname – was first used when Princess Elizabeth was just a toddler and unable to pronounce her..
Harry and Meghan name daughter after Queen and Princess Diana
WPTV News | West Palm Beach
Royal Family react to Sussexes' baby news
Bang Media International Limited
Royal Family delighted by Sussexes' baby news
Bang Media International Limited