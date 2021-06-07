Rory McIlroy flattered after his golf swing inspires US Open Women’s Champion Yuka Saso
Published
Rory McIlory has praised the new US Open Women’s Champion as she took the top prize after years of studying his golf swing.Full Article
Published
Rory McIlory has praised the new US Open Women’s Champion as she took the top prize after years of studying his golf swing.Full Article
19-year-old Yuka Saso talks about how a message Rory McIlroy helped inspire her to become the first Filipino player to win a major..
Yuka Saso talks with CNN’s Coy Wire about the influence Rory Mcllroy played within her game. Saso became the first Filipino..