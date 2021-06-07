Aviation bosses call for reopening of UK-US travel
Published
Aviation leaders have demanded that Boris Johnson and US president Joe Biden ease restrictions on transatlantic travel when they meet this week.Full Article
Published
Aviation leaders have demanded that Boris Johnson and US president Joe Biden ease restrictions on transatlantic travel when they meet this week.Full Article
The US is currently on the UK’s amber list, which means arriving travellers must self-isolate for 10 days
The US is currently on the UK’s amber list, which means arriving travellers must self-isolate for 10 days