The Duchess of Sussex and her husband the Duke of Sussex will take an extended absense from work.Full Article
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to take 'several months off work'
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Prince Harry And Meghan Welcome Second Child
Newsy
Watch VideoPrince Harry and Meghan may have stepped away from their royal duties, but family appeared to be top of mind in naming..
More coverage
Prince Harry Wants to Honor His Mother Together With His Brother
For the past several years Prince William and Prince Harry have planned to honor their mother on what would have been her 60th..
Buzz60
Prince Harry in 'The Me You Can't See': the 3 most shocking revelations
On several occasions, Prince Harry has been speaking out about the struggles of his life as a member of the royal family. The..
Bang Media International Limited