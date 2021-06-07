Matt Hancock ‘absolutely open’ to delaying the end of lockdown on June 21
Health Secretary Matt Hancock stressed that June 21 was a “not before” date and that it was only “pencilled in” as the next step out of lockdown.Full Article
Mr Hancock said it was 'too early' to determine whether the Government would lift all coronavirus restrictions on June 21
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) The British government said Friday that the new Delta coronavirus variant is 60 percent more transmissible in..