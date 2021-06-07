President Joe Biden's aircraft seen flying all over Cornwall
Cornish Guardian0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Artist Creates 'Mount Recyclemore' Ahead of G7 Summit
Wibbitz Top Stories
Artist Creates
'Mount Recyclemore' , Ahead of G7 Summit.
A sculpture of G7 leaders made out of electronic waste has been..
What to expect from Joe Biden's meeting with Boris Johnson
Bleacher Report AOL
More coverage
US President Joe Biden arrives in Cornwall ahead of G7 summit
Newsflare STUDIO
Police escorted the motorcade of US President Joe Biden today (June 10) as he travelled from the airport in Cornwall to Carbis Bay..
Biden touches down in Cornwall
PA - Press Association STUDIO
-
US to donate 500 million Pfizer doses, urge others to join in
MENAFN.com
-
Joe Biden: Mildenhall speech in full
Belfast Telegraph