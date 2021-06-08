Campaigners have continued to press Cornwall Council on why it did not put a 'stop notice' on works at the Carbis Bay Hotel to build meeting rooms for the G7 summit without planning permission.Full Article
Officer explains why council chose not to stop Carbis Bay Hotel works
Cornish Guardian0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Fighting Guantánamo In Courts Under President Biden – OpEd
In the nineteen unforgivably long years since the “war on terror” prison at Guantánamo Bay was first established, lawyers have..
Eurasia Review