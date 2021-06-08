Mass testing of pupils and teachers in a school at the centre of a Covid-19 cluster is to be carried out as health bosses continue efforts to stop a surge of the Delta variant.Full Article
Mass testing for Kilkeel High in bid to tackle Delta variant surge
Belfast Telegraph0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
The Latest: New limits in Chinese city with growing outbreak
BEIJING — Residents of the southern Chinese city of Guanzhou will not be able to leave unless they can show that it is absolutely..
SeattlePI.com