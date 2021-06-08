Fashion Sakala says Steven Gerrard's sweet talk convinced him to join Rangers

Fashion Sakala has revealed how a Steven Gerrard charm offensive convinced him to sign for Rangers after being blown away by the former England captain's praise.Full Article
