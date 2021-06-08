Delta variant cases in Wales almost double within week
Published
The number of cases of the Delta variant in Wales has almost doubled within a week to 178, the country’s health agency has said.Full Article
Published
The number of cases of the Delta variant in Wales has almost doubled within a week to 178, the country’s health agency has said.Full Article
Identifying which cases are the Delta variant is crucial to understanding its spread across Wales
Close to 100 people have so far tested positive for what is also known as the Delta variant across Wales, with a large cluster of..