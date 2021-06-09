Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove is the second Minister to have been found in breach of impartiality rules in the handling of government contracts during the covid crisis.Full Article
High Court rules Michael Gove broke law over decision to give contract to pals
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
UK court rules government acted unlawfully in contract award
LONDON (AP) — Britain's High Court ruled Wednesday that the U.K. government acted unlawfully in awarding a contract to a company..
SeattlePI.com