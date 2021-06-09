Andrew Lloyd-Webber will risk arrest to reopen theatres on June 21
Lord Lloyd-Webber is preparing for a production of Cinderella, which is scheduled to open for previews on 25 June ahead of its world premiere in July.Full Article
Andrew Lloyd Webber will risk being arrested in order to open his theatres if Covid-19 restrictions are extended.
Andrew Lloyd Webber has reportedly raised the prospect of taking legal action against the Government if theatres are not allowed to..