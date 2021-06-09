Rishi Sunak 'willing to accept' short delay to ending lockdown
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Tuesday there was a “challenging decision” to be made over the further lifting of Covid restrictions on June 21.Full Article
A look at the facts behind the day's headlines as Chancellor Rishi Sunak says he is willing to accept a short delay to Step 4 of..
Chancellor Rishi Sunak was willing to accept a short delay to Step 4 of the road map to ending the lockdown amid a rise in cases,..