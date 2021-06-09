Hancock to face more questions over Cummings’ allegations
The Health Secretary is expected to face further questions about accusations made by Dominic Cummings as he appears in front of a select committee on Thursday.Full Article
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says that he committed to building the testing capacity for people leaving hospital and entering care..