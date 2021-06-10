In an extraordinary diplomatic rebuke a senior US diplomat accused the UK's Brexit Minister of 'inflaming tensions' over Northern Ireland in a trade row.Full Article
Joe Biden demands that Boris Johnson settle Brexit row over Northern Ireland
