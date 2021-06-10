TUI is selling holidays to Portugal, Greek Islands, Iceland and more after the government's traffic light review.Full Article
Full list of green and amber countries TUI is flying to
Bishops Stortford Observer0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
New holiday cancellations and advice for TUI Portugal holidaymakers
Hertfordshire Mercury
The government has confirmed their list of green, amber and red countries will be reviewed every three weeks
Tui cancels holidays to 20 red and amber list destinations
Nottingham Post