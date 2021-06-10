Cost-cutting billionaire Drahi takes 12% stake in BT
Published
The billionaire owner of Sotheby’s auction house has bought a major chunk of BT, making him the biggest investor in the telecoms giant.Full Article
Published
The billionaire owner of Sotheby’s auction house has bought a major chunk of BT, making him the biggest investor in the telecoms giant.Full Article
Shares of BT Group plc were gaining around 3 percent in the morning trade in London after Billionaire Patrick Drahi's Altice Group,..