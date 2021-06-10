Maya Forstater wins appeal against employment tribunal over transgender tweet
A woman who lost her job after claiming people cannot change their biological sex has won her appeal against an employment tribunal.Full Article
Maya Forstater lost her job after expressing views on trans people. She's appealing an employment tribunal case that she also lost.
Maya Forstater lost her job at a think tank over tweets saying people cannot change their biological sex.