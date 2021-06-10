Monkeypox and drug-resistant TB outbreaks in UK
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Monkeypox outbreak confirmed in North Wales
Staffordshire Newsletter
Condition normally found in West Africa detected in North Wales
Two cases of rare monkeypox virus confirmed in Wales
Wales Online
Rare disease monkeypox in UK - here's what you need to know
Hull Daily Mail
More coverage
Matt Hancock confirms Monkeypox outbreak in UK
Tamworth Herald
The risk to the public is believed to be low, with the Health Secretary describing the situation as "absolutely standard"