‘Third of black adults’ aged 40 and over have not had first vaccine dose
Published
Around a third of black adults in England aged 40 and over have not received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, new figures suggest.Full Article
Published
Around a third of black adults in England aged 40 and over have not received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, new figures suggest.Full Article
Pfizer Begins Testing COVID-19 Booster Shot With Pneumococcal Vaccine.
The drugmaker began administering its first coronavirus..
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was found to be effective in adolescents aged 12-17 and showed no new or major safety problems in a..
Everyone in United States aged 16 years and above is now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control..