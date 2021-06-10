Health officials identify 111 probable or confirmed cases of Delta variant in NI
The Public Health Agency (PHA) has identified 111 probable or confirmed cases of the Delta Covid variant in Northern Ireland.Full Article
The Department of Health in Northern Ireland has warned normality “as we knew it in 2019” is still “some way off”, as they..