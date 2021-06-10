Tyrone Mings believes England need to master the ‘dark arts’ at the Euro finals
Tyrone Mings believes England need to be streetwise at the European Championship to counter rival nations being “masters at the dark arts”.Full Article
The Aston Villa defender is in line to face Croatia in England's Euro 2020 opener at Wembley Stadium this weekend
