What the papers say – June 11
Published
Pictures of Carrie Symonds, her son Wilfred, and First Lady Jill Biden on a Cornish beach feature on many Friday front pages, alongside stories of the G7 and coronavirus.Full Article
Published
Pictures of Carrie Symonds, her son Wilfred, and First Lady Jill Biden on a Cornish beach feature on many Friday front pages, alongside stories of the G7 and coronavirus.Full Article
Johnson and Biden's first meeting and a possible delay to ending England lockdown are in the papers.