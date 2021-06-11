Doctors use TikTok to encourage young people to get vaccinated
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Is your favorite song on the 'oldies' radio station? Americans reveal the telltale signs of getting older
A new survey has found on average, people say they feel seven years younger than their actual age and won't begin to embrace..
SWNS STUDIO
Doctors use TikTok to encourage young people to get the vaccine
They voluntarily make videos on social media, answering questions about Covid-19 jabs
Wales Online