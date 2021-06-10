T20 Blast: Will Jacks scores 70 off 24 balls as Surrey beat Middlesex

BBC Local News: Surrey -- Will Jacks hits the fastest T20 fifty in English cricket in 11 years - off just 15 balls - as Surrey beat Middlesex at Lord's.

