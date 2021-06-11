Celtic: What is on new manager Ange Postecoglou's to-do list?
Published
Ange Postecoglou has a significant amount of work ahead before next season starts, but what is top of his in-tray at Celtic?Full Article
Published
New Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou grew up idolising Parkhead great Kenny Dalglish and has vowed to put on a brand of football..
Former Celtic midfielder Lubo Moravcik says the football philosophy of new manager Ange Postecoglou is the most important thing for..