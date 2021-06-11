Stella McCartney says fashion industry is 'unfashionable' when it comes to climate crisis

Stella McCartney says fashion industry is 'unfashionable' when it comes to climate crisis

Sky News

Published

Stella McCartney has told Sky News that the world needs to realise how "unfashionable the fashion industry" still is when it comes to the climate crisis, as she prepares to meet G7 leaders, alongside the Prince of Wales.

Full Article