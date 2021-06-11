Here's how Carrie Symonds met Boris Johnson and what she did before
Cornish Guardian0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Westminster Cathedral congregation members welcome news of Boris Johnson's secret wedding
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Members of the Westminster Cathedral congregation have welcomed the news that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was secretly married..
Just married: Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds tie the knot in secret
Bang Media International Limited
Boris Johnson marries Carrie Symonds in secret ceremony
PA - Press Association STUDIO
More coverage
PM Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds marry in secret ceremony at Westminster Cathedral
Newsflare STUDIO
Downing Street spokesman has stated that Prime Minister Boris Johnson married Carrie Symonds on Saturday (May 29) at Westminster..
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds married in secret ceremony – reports
PA - Press Association STUDIO
From Jeff Goldblum to Spider-Man: The most bizarre moments from Cummings' evidence
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds 'to wed in 2022'
PA - Press Association STUDIO