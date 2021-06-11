The honours list includes 23 people from the West Midlands - including a professor who devised a system for testing ventilators used during the Covid pandemic.Full Article
Queen's Birthday Honours List 2021 - the Birmingham heroes who made a difference
Walsall Advertiser0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
All the Welsh people honoured in the 2021 Queen's Birthday Honours
Wales Online
The list includes a star from Game of Thrones, a Welsh rugby international as well as a number of NHS heroes who kept us safe..
-
Pandemic heroes recognised in honours list
Express and Star
-
Cornwall heroes on the Queen's Birthday Honours list
The Cornishman
More coverage
Queen's Birthday Honours recognise pandemic heroes in North Staffordshire
Staffordshire Newsletter
The list includes a broad range of people including a former councillor, a businesswoman and a Foodbank ambassador