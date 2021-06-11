The Kent people named in the Queen's Birthday Honours
Sevenoaks Chronicle0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Queen’s Birthday Honours: The highlights
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The lifesaving work of Covid-19 vaccine design and delivery is celebrated this year in the Queen’s Birthday Honours, as well as..
The Kent people named in the Queen's Birthday Honours 2021
Canterbury Times
Who's getting what in Queen's Birthday Honours
Leicester Mercury
More coverage
All the Welsh people honoured in the 2021 Queen's Birthday Honours
Wales Online
The list includes a star from Game of Thrones, a Welsh rugby international as well as a number of NHS heroes who kept us safe..
15 Derbyshire people on the Queen's Birthday Honours list 2021
Derby Telegraph
People from Notts who made the Queen’s Birthday Honours List
Nottingham Post