What the papers say – June 12
Published
A simmering dispute between the EU and Britain at the G7 summit features prominently on the Saturday papers, as well as the delay to the easing of pandemic restrictions in the UK.Full Article
Published
A simmering dispute between the EU and Britain at the G7 summit features prominently on the Saturday papers, as well as the delay to the easing of pandemic restrictions in the UK.Full Article
Reports of a delay to the planned 21 June date for ending Covid restrictions in England are among the front-page stories.