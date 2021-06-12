Aer Lingus cancels regional flights as Stobart Air ends contract
Published
Aer Lingus has announced that a number of regional flights have been cancelled after operator Stobart Air ended its contract with the Irish airline.Full Article
Leeds Bradford, Edinburgh, Exeter, Manchester, East Midlands and Birmingham flights are affected by Stobart Air's liquidation.