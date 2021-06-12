Boris Johnson to delay June 21 'Freedom Day' as Delta Covid cases rocket
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Argar: Rise in infections likely to delay 'Freedom Day'
ODN
Ed Argar has said the "significant rise" in Covid-19 Delta variant cases could lead to a delay of the lifting of the lockdown..
More coverage
All lockdown options open to Boris Johnson as Delta variant cases rocket
Tamworth Herald
As Delta variant cases rocket, what is the Government going to do next? Big announcement due on June 14