Second man charged over shooting of black equal rights activist
Published
A second teenager has been charged with conspiracy to murder over the shooting of black equal rights activist Sasha Johnson, police said.Full Article
Published
A second teenager has been charged with conspiracy to murder over the shooting of black equal rights activist Sasha Johnson, police said.Full Article
A black equal rights activist was shot in the head when a group of four men opened fire at a party, police have said.Sasha Johnson..
A black equal rights activist is fighting for her life after being caught up in gunfire when violence erupted at a party.Sasha..