Boxpark Croydon built a reputation as London's premier destination to watch England at World Cup 2018.Full Article
Live as hundreds descend on Boxpark Croydon for England match
Croydon Advertiser0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
'I watched the Euro's at Croydon Boxpark and I've never seen so much beer'
Boxpark Croydon was the place to be during England's opening match of the Euros, even if I do stink of beer
Croydon Advertiser
Beer soaked ecstasy of an England match at Croydon Boxpark
England got off to a winning start at Euro 2020 and the Croydon crowd loved it!
Croydon Advertiser