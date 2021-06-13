Ned Beatty, star of Deliverance and Superman, dies aged 83
Ned Beatty – the actor whose first film role in 1972’s Deliverance launched him on a long, prolific and accomplished career – has died at the age of 83.Full Article
Longtime character actor and star in his own right, Ned Beatty, famous for roles in "Superman," "Network" and the classic film..