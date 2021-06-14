The Prime Minister will be joined by England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, and the Government’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance.Full Article
What time is Boris Johnson's lockdown lifting delay statement
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
When Boris Johnson will make his lockdown lifting delay statement
Burton Mail
It is looking very likely current covid restrictions will remain in place
Time Boris Johnson's statement on lockdown lifting is due
Staffordshire Newsletter