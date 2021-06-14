Paisley has apologised to health minister for ‘dangerous’ chant, says Poots
DUP MP Ian Paisley has personally apologised to Robin Swann for calling him “dangerous” on stage alongside Sir Van Morrison, his party leader said.Full Article
Ian Paisley and Sir Van Morrison called the NI health minister 'dangerous' after a cancelled gig.