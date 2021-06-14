Prime Minister to announce delay to lockdown easing - reports
Published
THE Prime Minister is expected to announce a four-week delay to the easing of lockdown restrictions.Full Article
Published
THE Prime Minister is expected to announce a four-week delay to the easing of lockdown restrictions.Full Article
The prime minister said he wanted to save thousands of lives that would 'otherwise be lost' by pushing back the final step in..
Anti-lockdown protesters gathered outside Parliament on June 14 as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to delay the easing of..