Refusal to nominate deputy first minister could put peace at risk – Poots
Published
A Sinn Fein refusal to nominate a Stormont deputy first minister could potentially put peace at risk in Northern Ireland, the DUP leader has warned.Full Article
Published
A Sinn Fein refusal to nominate a Stormont deputy first minister could potentially put peace at risk in Northern Ireland, the DUP leader has warned.Full Article
DUP leader Edwin Poots has said any failure by Sinn Fein to nominate a Deputy First Minister could risk peace in Northern Ireland.