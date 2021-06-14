In recent weeks, TUI have already made the difficult decision to cancel flights and holidays to a number of popular destinations.Full Article
TUI cancels more flights and holidays due to green list uncertainty
Bishops Stortford Observer0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
TUI cancels thousands of holidays due to green list uncertainty
The airline has been forced to cancel flights due
Tamworth Herald
Full list of green and amber countries TUI is flying to
TUI is selling holidays to Portugal, Greek Islands, Iceland and more after the government's traffic light review
Bishops Stortford Observer