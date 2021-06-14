The Duchess of Cambridge appeared to address her father-in-law and future King of England with the moniker at The Eden Project in Cornwall when the Royals met G7 Summit leaders.Full Article
Lip reader scopes Kate Middleton calling Prince Charles â€˜grandpaâ€™
West Briton0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Kate Middleton calls Prince Charles 'grandpa' - as lip reader reveals G7 conversation
A lipreader has claimed the Duchess of Cambridge used the phrase for her father-in-law - and grandfather of her three children - at..
Tamworth Herald