Dalian Atkinson trial jury likely to retire on Tuesday, panel told
Published
The judge in the trial of a policeman accused of murdering Dalian Atkinson has told jurors they are likely to retire to consider verdicts on Tuesday.Full Article
Published
The judge in the trial of a policeman accused of murdering Dalian Atkinson has told jurors they are likely to retire to consider verdicts on Tuesday.Full Article
Jurors have heard six weeks of evidence about the ex-Premier League star’s death in August 2016.