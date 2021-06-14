Euro 2020: Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic - 'Question time as bitter reality hits'
Published
Steve Clarke must repair his players' badly bruised morale after a masterclass in Scottish football angst, writes Tom English.Full Article
Published
Steve Clarke must repair his players' badly bruised morale after a masterclass in Scottish football angst, writes Tom English.Full Article
Gareth Southgate's England will be hoping to take it one step further as they go into Euro 2020 as one of the favourites. The..