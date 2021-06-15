Euro 2020: Aaron Ramsdale replaces injured Dean Henderson in England squad
Published
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is called up to England's Euro 2020 squad to replace injured Dean Henderson.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is called up to England's Euro 2020 squad to replace injured Dean Henderson.Full Article
Ben White, Ben Godfrey and Aaron Ramsdale received their first England call-ups as Gareth Southgate selected Trent Alexander-Arnold..